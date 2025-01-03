Barclays PLC Buys 31,127 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 366.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,127 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $1,015,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,152,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 565,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at $1,076,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $39,842,429.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,881.10. This trade represents a 98.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $325,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,205.52. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of XPOF opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $673.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.26. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

