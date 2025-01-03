Barclays PLC Buys 43,897 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 256.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the third quarter worth $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

AURA opened at $8.26 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $412.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Janet Jill Hopkins sold 11,822 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $110,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,846.48. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $72,722.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,150.20. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,081 shares of company stock valued at $891,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Aura Biosciences Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

