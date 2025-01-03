Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 75.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TFS Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 122,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.69. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading

