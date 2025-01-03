Barclays PLC Grows Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Investar by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 161,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 53,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Investar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Investar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investar by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Investar Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $21.24 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $208.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 11.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Insider Activity at Investar

In related news, Director Scott G. Ginn acquired 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $200,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,688. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

