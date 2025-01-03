Barclays PLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth $2,396,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of REPX opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $46,072.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,058.75. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.