Barclays PLC Has $472,000 Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 286.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACNB in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in ACNB during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ACNB by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACNB. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

ACNB Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). ACNB had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that ACNB Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

ACNB Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

