Barclays PLC Has $494,000 Stake in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USCB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded USCB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of USCB Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of USCB stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.86.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

USCB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.