Barclays PLC Has $520,000 Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DSGN opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.86. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.