Barclays PLC Has $531,000 Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 95.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in TrueBlue by 19.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 22.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 110,495 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TrueBlue from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.47.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.07 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

