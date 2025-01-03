Barclays PLC Has $540,000 Stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,210 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 51,307 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 3,380.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,428 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1,848.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $477.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.72. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.58. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

