Barclays PLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,154,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

RLGT stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $309.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

