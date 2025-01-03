Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 132,800 Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 132,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Zhihu by 65.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Price Performance

ZH stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $309.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zhihu from $5.40 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

