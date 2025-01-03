Barclays PLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TNA opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

