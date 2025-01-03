Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 101,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 106,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

