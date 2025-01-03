Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Shares Up 8.6% – Here’s Why

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

