Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) & Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Head to Head Analysis

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sigma Lithium and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Battle North Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.19%. Given Sigma Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium -36.85% -38.04% -13.30% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Battle North Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium $192.85 million 7.09 -$28.33 million ($0.48) -25.63 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Battle North Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats Battle North Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

