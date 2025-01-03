BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.44. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 46,489 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $196.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.59.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Insider Activity

In other BCB Bancorp news, COO Ryan Blake sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $113,321.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,362 shares in the company, valued at $514,067.72. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 235.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

