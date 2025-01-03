Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Belite Bio were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. Belite Bio, Inc has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of -1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

