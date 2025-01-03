BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 79,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 71,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$62.77 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44.

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

