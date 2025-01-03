BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BGC Group Price Performance
NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43. BGC Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.51.
About BGC Group
