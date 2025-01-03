BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
NYSE:BHP opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $67.48.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
