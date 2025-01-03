BigBear.ai Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 40,840 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 136% compared to the average daily volume of 17,335 call options.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:BBAI opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.58.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BBAI. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 782,892 shares of company stock worth $1,887,246. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 643,570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 135.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 206.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 68,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

