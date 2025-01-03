BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $10.04. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 40,749 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 32.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

