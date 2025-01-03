BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $10.04. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 40,749 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.