BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.21 and traded as low as $22.86. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 197,521 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 718.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.