BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.21 and traded as low as $22.86. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 197,521 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
