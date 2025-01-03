BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867,419 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter worth about $3,674,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackSky Technology

In related news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $59,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,622.95. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $84,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,296.35. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $245,866. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BlackSky Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

