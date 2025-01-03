Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Bogota Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bogota Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bogota Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Bogota Financial worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.