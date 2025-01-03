Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.11 and traded as high as C$17.75. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$17.60, with a volume of 64,342 shares traded.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$374.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.11.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

