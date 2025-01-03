Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Lowered to Underperform Rating by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

BXP stock opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $859.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 61.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

