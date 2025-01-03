Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €57.88 ($59.67) and last traded at €57.88 ($59.67). Approximately 137,780 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €58.70 ($60.52).

Brenntag Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.