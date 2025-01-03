Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $4.38. Brightcove shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 2,269,580 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 99.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

