Bristol-Myers Squibb Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 296,826 call options on the company. This is an increase of 866% compared to the typical volume of 30,739 call options.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.08%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,458,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,205,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

