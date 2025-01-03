Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.99.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
