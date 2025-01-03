Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Broadway Financial worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

