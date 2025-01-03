Brokerages Set Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Price Target at $26.83

Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALMS shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Alumis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alumis

Institutional Trading of Alumis

Alumis Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,886,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,067,000. Yu Fan acquired a new position in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,502,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Alumis in the second quarter valued at $8,229,000. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its stake in Alumis by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ALMS opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Alumis has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $13.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Alumis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.