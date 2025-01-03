Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $488.67

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $488.67.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $596.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $241.72 and a 12 month high of $698.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $590.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.04.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. The trade was a 34.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,159,317. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.