Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target at $15.92

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

CERT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

CERT stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Certara has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Certara by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Certara by 48.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

