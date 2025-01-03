Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) PT at $4.77

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.77.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,692,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 656,447 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 51.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 318,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

