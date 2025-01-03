Brokerages Set Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Price Target at $9.90

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Herbalife by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 47.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,556,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after buying an additional 497,919 shares during the period.

Shares of HLF opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

