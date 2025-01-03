Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $15.56

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 450.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138,475 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

