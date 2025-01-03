Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $15.56

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.
Several research firms have issued reports on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNUT
Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Krispy Kreme
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.