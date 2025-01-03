Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) PT at $5.71

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 343,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 31.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.77.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

