BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Shares Down 15.6% – Here’s Why

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) dropped 15.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.02). Approximately 1,810,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 905,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).

BSF Enterprise Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.89.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

