Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

NYSE BLDR opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $130.75 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

