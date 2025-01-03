C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,367 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $82,581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 249,774 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

