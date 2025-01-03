C3.ai (NYSE:AI) & iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Critical Survey

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3.ai has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and C3.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 C3.ai 4 5 4 1 2.14

Earnings and Valuation

C3.ai has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. Given C3.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C3.ai is more favorable than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and C3.ai”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $130.44 million 0.81 -$38.69 million N/A N/A C3.ai $346.54 million 12.91 -$279.70 million ($2.21) -15.69

iClick Interactive Asia Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C3.ai.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and C3.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group N/A N/A N/A C3.ai -79.17% -31.31% -26.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of C3.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of C3.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

C3.ai beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

(Get Free Report)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns. It also provides SaaS+X enterprise solutions comprising data analytics SaaS tools and services; intelligent enterprise customer relationship management SaaS tools and services; establishment and operation of client private domains; and smart retail tools and services. The company sells its products through sales contracts with marketers, marketing agencies, or other merchants, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which identifies emerging inbound and outbound risks across the network; C3 AI Sustainability Suite, which helps to decrease greenhouse gas emission; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Financial Services Suite, which helps to minimize compliance risks; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; Booz Allen to provide solutions to government, defense, and intelligence sectors; Raytheon; and AWS, Google, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.