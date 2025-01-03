Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

