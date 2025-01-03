Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 932.34 ($11.54) and traded as low as GBX 780 ($9.65). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 790 ($9.78), with a volume of 5,565 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 921.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 932.34. The firm has a market cap of £151.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,717.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 9,565.22%.

Insider Activity

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider John Mark Learmonth acquired 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 830 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £16,990.10 ($21,029.95). 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL, AIM:CMCL) is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 37%, up to 80,000 ounces.

The Company is listed in New York and London with a current Market Capitalisation of U$174m.

