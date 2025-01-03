Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

CALX opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.25 and a beta of 1.70. Calix has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Calix in the third quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Calix during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 998.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

