Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $23.41 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,407 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 9.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,822 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 60,831 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.90.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $418.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $366.50 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total transaction of $414,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 57,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,850,961.92. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $10,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at $48,911,598. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,892 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

