Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CANF. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,055 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
