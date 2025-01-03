Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.68) target price on the stock.

The Mission Group Trading Up 13.5 %

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 27.25 ($0.34) on Thursday. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.06.

About The Mission Group

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

