Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Up 100% – Here’s Why

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 100% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 648,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 225,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

